Dasa confesses, talks about his belief in reincarnation and his concerns as a father

The Dasa he loses his fear and confesses in his podcast, “El Dasa-Hev: Courage, it can be done!” In addition to his experience in the world of music, the Mexican regional singer also talks about his experience as a father and even his beliefs.

“I always had that ‘little scare’ of ‘I have to be careful, because I don’t have anyone else to defend me other than myself’; and now I am understanding that there is nothing wrong. There is nothing wrong if you open up because you are a person and it is the only way you are going to connect with people, if they know that you are like them“.

The Dasa will share things as intimate as his belief in reincarnation. “Yes, we are already talking about theories of what I think of life. I am very curious and we will also talk about that on my podcast, about all my ideologies, how I see death, if I think there are other lives. I like those songs, because I don’t think my soul or people’s soul dies. I died and that’s it. No, if the soul is pure energy ”.

“I, the energy that I have inside, that does not come from my body, it comes from something else and I believe that when I die it will not end, somewhere it will go, -laughs- I hope, don’t be wrong! ”.

The proud dad of Daryana, 2, the girl who has made him realize everything his mother went through with him. “Daryana can tell that she is going to be one of those girls who will like to make people laugh. She knows when she is making you laugh, and right now she brings some very witty faces, she makes her eyes and sees you like that… it’s impressive !, how they are a sponge ”.

“He is fearless, he is not afraid of anything, he pulls on things that are for big people, well, let’s say ‘hold on, Dasa, because I am worried! Yes I worry, I was not like that, I am also like that, I am not afraid of anything and now since you are a father you understand what your mother felt when she saw you climbing over anything, and well, this one came out the same! Let’s see how I learn to let it be and not be afraid! ”.

