Das Welt Auto sells 10.2% more until April in the same period of 2019

Updated on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 – 16:25

Das Welt Auto, the used division of the Volkswagen, Seat, Skoda and VW Commercial Vehicles brands, reaches 18.3% of online sales

Das Welt Auto, the division of the Volkswagen Group to sell used vehicles of the brands Volkswagen, Seat, Skodad and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, placed 18,124 cars in the first quarter of this year, plus 56.4% compared to the 11,590 in 2020, but 10.2% more than the 16,450 sales for the same period of 2019.

It must be borne in mind that the first quarter of 2020 is not valid for making comparisons since the confinement began on March 14 and ended on May 11 of that year.

This is explained by Antonio Garca, director of operations at Volkswagen Head of DWA Volkswagen Group Espaa Distribucin who believes that “If this year the market ends with the 2019 data it would be very good news. The second-hand market still has a long way to go.”

Garcia, remarked inside the Salon del Vehicle de Ocasin that is held until next day 13 at Ifema in Madrid, that “the residual value of the vehicles of our brands according to Eurotax is 57%“, which is one point above the market average, which is 56%.” The impact this has on market share is very important when customers decide on our cars. “

According to data from Ganvam, the association of vehicle sellers, 164,651 VO sales units were transferred in May, a ratio of 1.7 VO per VN (new vehicle). The total for the year is 784,441 units, with a ratio of 2.2 VO per VN.

Das Welt Auto stand at the Occasion Vehicle Show in Madrid, with Skoda cars.

This supposes a fall of the one 6.4% compared to the same period of 2019,. “It is a good figure because we fall four times less than the new vehicle. The used one is the safe haven value for the buyer. It is the smart purchase for the buyer and for the dealers who are suffering deficits in their New Vehicle departments”, according to Ral Palacios , president of Ganvam.

Online sales

Carolina Valls VO manager of Seat Y Cupra, explained that digital sales in Das Welt Auto continue to rise. “In 2020, they had 4.9 million visits on the web, with 35,500 leads with a conversion rate of 21.6%. So far from 2021 to May, this ratio is already 30% and online sales are 18.3% of the total “.

Valls believes that the “contactless strategy of the Das Welt Auto website based on making the reservation online, then a video call, the digital signature of the financing or payment and the delivery of the vehicle at home, helps these online purchases grow”.

Das Welt Auto is present at the Saln de VO in Madrid with 120 cars from 11 dealerships. He has also created a crner called eDasWeltAuto for electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrids and even those of Compressed Natural Gas.

On the web they count with 374 gasoline hybrid cars, 183 pure electric cars and 184 CNG.

