Daryl Morey, current general manager of Houston Rockets, has recently come out to compare the figures of Lebron James and Michael Jordan due to the media pull that the 1998 Chicago Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ has had. Morey’s words have been the following:

“LeBron James is the best human being born to play basketball, even ahead of Michael Jordan that is without a doubt. It is not even a question, although it is not fair for Jordan either. The game is constantly evolving and today’s players are better athletes than there were 30 years ago. “

“For sure LeBron is the greatest human to play basketball. That’s not even a question, but it’s not even fair to Michael Jordan to say that. LeBron is years later and the game has evolved. And every athlete is pretty much better than the athletes were 30 years ago. ” -Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/cCKnfSCNc6 – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 9, 2020

.