Darya Kasatkina achieves the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Belinda Bencic

06/02/2021

On at 13:15 CEST

Darya kasatkina, Russian, number 37 in the WTA, won in the 30th final of Roland-Garros by 6-2 and 6-2 in one hour and twenty one minutes to Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player, number 11 in the WTA and seeded number 10. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the round of 32 of the competition.

Bencic failed to break serve at all, while the Russian tennis player did so on 4 occasions. In addition, the Russian had a 75% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 66% of the service points, while her opponent achieved a 52% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 50 % of service points.

The tournament will continue with the confrontation of the Russian and the winner of the match between the Romanian player Sorana Cirstea and the italian tennis player Martina trevisan.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 players participate in this competition. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualification phase and those invited.