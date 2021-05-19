Darwin’s Arch, one of the main natural attractions of the Galapagos Islands, collapses



The waters around Darwin’s Arch are considered a diver’s paradise.

Photo: PABLO COZZAGLIO / AFP / Getty Images

For many lovers of submarine life, it was one of the best diving spots on the planet, although it was also one of the most iconic images of the Galapagos Islands.

The acquaintance Darwin’s Arch, an attractive natural stone bridge which was erected less than a kilometer from Darwin Island, located in the northernmost part of the archipelago, Collapsed.

The Ministry of Environment and Water of Ecuador attributed the collapse to the effect of natural erosion about this structure.

We inform that today, May 17, the collapse of the Darwin Arch, the attractive natural bridge located less than a kilometer from the main island Darwin, the northernmost island of the # Galapagos archipelago, was reported. This event would be a consequence of natural erosion. 📷Héctor Barrera pic.twitter.com/lBZJWNbgHg – Ministry of Environment and Water of Ecuador (@Ambiente_Ec) May 17, 2021

According to the newspaper El Comercio, the collapse of the stone structure occurred on Monday morning and could be appreciated by the crew of a ship that was in the area.

The event did not cause casualties.

Double attractive

Named in honor of the British naturalist Charles Darwin, the structure contained a double attraction for tourists visiting the Galapagos archipelago, located 900 kilometers from the continental coast of Ecuador and considered by Unesco as a World Heritage Site for hosting plant and animal species. unique.

One of the most famous rock formations in the Galapagos Islands has collapsed into the sea. The top of Darwin’s Arch fell as “a consequence of natural erosion,” according to the Ministry of Environment for Ecuador. https://t.co/1enthxmBS9 – CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2021

Made up of 234 islands, rocks and inlets, four of which are home to some 30,000 people, the archipelago attracts tourists from all over the world who flock to appreciate its unique biodiversity, which served as the inspiration for Darwin’s theory of evolution.

Video recorded today at dawn (by @crpenaherrera) of the Darwin Arch, in Galapagos, when it had not yet collapsed. Hours later it collapsed due to natural erosion. Via @Rzambrano pic.twitter.com/Lj0S0kyd3q – The Universe (@eluniversocom) May 18, 2021

In the case of Darwin’s Arch, in addition to the natural beauty of its landscape, it had the additional attraction of its rich underwater life, which make it a special place for shark watching and other species.

The wealth of underwater life around Darwin’s Arch continues to be a great attraction in the area. (Photo: Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, the place is consistently mentioned in the various lists of the best places in the world to practice scuba diving.

That, fortunately, is an attraction that has not been lost with the collapse of Darwin’s Arch.

