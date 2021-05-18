Darwin Machís, investigated for an alleged crime of injuries and threats

Darwin Machís, player of the Granada CF, is being investigated along with five other people for an alleged crime of injuries and threats after being denounced by three people. The events occurred on the terrace of a restaurant in Churriana (Granada) on April 4, according to the report to which Efe has had access.

The Venezuelan winger allegedly participated in a brawl with two of the complainants, who provided the authorities with medical reports of the injuries suffered. A few days later, Darwin Machís He went to the offices of the Armilla Civil Guard barracks as an investigator for an alleged crime of injuries and threats, indicating there that he did not wish to testify and that he would do so in court once required.

He will testify in court on June 21

The Court of Instruction number 9 of Granada is investigating some facts that “They presume the possible existence of a criminal offense”, according to the judge’s order to which Efe has had access. Always according to the information in this medium, the court has summoned the injured to testify on June 16 and on June 21 it will be the turn of the denounced, among which is the Venezuelan player.

Darwin Machís was one of the great protagonists of the meeting between the grenade and the Real Madrid after the stomp he gave to Marvin park, canterano of the white club. The end of the set Diego Martinez arrived late and ended up stepping on Marvin in a very dangerous action that did not cost the Venezuelan player a warning, who quickly apologized to the one who was acting as a right-back in the team of Zinedine Zidane.