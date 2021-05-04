Darth Vader shows extraordinary new power in the comics

Without a doubt, Darth Vader is one of the most iconic villains of all time. However, it is curious that his worst acts, those that are truly worthy of the Dark Side, have not appeared in the movies. In recent years, Star Wars comics have taken it upon themselves to show not only the true power of Darth Vader, also that sinister and cruel side that took hold of Anakin Skywalker.

In Screen Rant they collect that in Star Wars: Darth Vader # 25, the last issue of the comic series created by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca, Darth Vader shows one of his most surprising powers to date. But we go in parts. First, the villain set out to search for Cylo, a former ally of the Empire who was accused of treason. Cylo is not just any guy, as he had the audacity to offer Vader’s head to the Rebel Alliance.

Of course, a betrayal of that size would not be forgiven by Darth Vader; much less for him Emperor Palpatine. The latter, in fact, order the assassination of Cylo. The masked Sith heeded his master’s request and was able to locate him in order to end his life. Vader has no trouble making his way into a ship infested with soldiers under Cylo’s command, and he quickly finds him.

Cylo, as explained, has a huge ego due to his great achievements, so he does not bow in the presence of Darth Vader. An interesting point is that Cylo managed to be immune to the mind tricks of the Jedi and thus the Sith. It is for this reason that, when Vader exclaims «You will fly towards the sun», the traitor is proud of his mental strength. The problem is that I wasn’t telling him.

Believe it or not, Darth Vader was “communicating” with Cylo’s ship. Yes, the Sith manipulated a gigantic ship with the mind and directed it towards its destruction. Obviously, this represents the end of Cylo, who before dying watches in astonishment as his spaceship approaches the sun closest to his position. It is common for Jedi or Sith to use force to move objects, but not of incredible dimensions. Also, it seems like Darth Vader barely went out of his way to pull it off.

