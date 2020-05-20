In the new cover for Marvel’s Darth Vader series, the mighty Sith kneels before his master. In addition, artist Ramon Rosanas returns to the Star Wars comic.

Darth Vader is one of the most fearsome Dark Sith Lords in the universe of Star wars. He is ruthless, relentless and has a great deal of pain that fuels his immense hatred. However, even he bends his knee before his teacher: Darth Sidious. Better known to most as Emperor Palpatine, ruler of the Galactic Empire. As is the case with almost all Sith masters and apprentices, their relationship does not end well, with Anakin Skywalker returning to the light side of the force and launching the Emperor into the void. However, prior to this, he played the role of the faithful servant, even when he made plans to be in the shadows, away from his master’s gaze, as the Star Wars comic reveals.

Ramon Rosanas announced his return to the Star Wars comics, showing off the spectacular Chris Sprouse cover, teaming up with writer Charles Soule for the latest Darth Vader series. He also promised to share more of his own images in the future.

The cover featured in the tweet is absolutely incredible, with Darth Vader kneeling on a pedestal in front of a large hologram of the head of his master, the Emperor. The scene itself is a beautiful representation of the live action scene of The Empire Strikes Back, when he makes the suggestion to turn Luke Skywalker to the dark side, rather than simply destroy him, to make him a powerful ally.

Chris Sprouse’s work is impeccable in his re-enactment, but it could also foreshadow what’s to come for the series in the future.

In the latest issue of Darth Vader’s Star Wars comic, the Dark Lord continued his investigation into the specific details of his late wife’s death and the events just before. This is due to your child’s refusal to join him in The Empire Strikes Back.

The fact that Padmé lived long enough to have her children is something that Darth Vader did not know until after the events of A new hope when he learns that the pilot who destroyed the first Death Star had the last name Skywalker. His research also took precedence over his teacher’s summons, which cannot be good. Palpatine most likely wanted a report on whether his apprentice was able to convert or eliminate Luke.

This cover could represent a future meeting between the two Sith Lords, one in which Palpatine might not be as forgiving of his student’s failings. Regardless, the new work of art is amazing, and the news that Rasonas is joining Soule should be very exciting for fans of Star Wars and Darth Vader comics.