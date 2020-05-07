Darth Vader is no longer the most popular character in the Star Wars saga according to a new study

There is a disturbance in the force. According to a new study, Darth Vader is no longer the most popular character in the Star Wars universe.

An analysis of SEMRush, a powerful tool used by SEOs to analyze internet searches, has shown that Darth Vader has fallen to third place as the most popular character in the series and has been replaced by baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, too known as The Boy. The second place is occupied by another newcomer, since the character of Pedro Pascal’s Command also joins the list. The data is based on searches from last year and shows that Baby Yoda received 4.7 million average monthly searches. This pushes the Mandalorian’s adorable traveling companion above his own average of 2.5 million monthly searches.

With Baby Yoda and Mando ranking first and second, Darth Vader is third with 893,250 monthly searches. Master Yoda is not far behind Vader with 882,500 searches, possibly thanks to Baby Yoda. The new villain of the trilogy Kylo Ren ranks fifth, followed by Chewbacca, the fan favorite, in sixth place, Anakin Skywalker in seventh place, Boba Fett in eighth place, Luke Skywalker in ninth place and finally, Jabba the Hutt in the tenth.

The list contains notable surprises, including the positions of Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett. The Jedi played by Mark Hamill was the hero of the original trilogy, had a major role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and was part of Skywalker’s Rise. Boba Fett is still popular even with Josh Trank’s plans for a movie falling apart, however continued theories about a possible cameo in The Mandalorian have likely pushed his ranking. Unexpectedly, both Emperor Palpatine, Han solo, and Princess Leia are absent from the top positions, despite Carrie Fisher’s iconic role as Sister Skywalker.

Since his debut in Disney’s The Mandalorian +, The Boy has become one of the franchise’s most marketable characters with linked products ranging from Baby Yoda waffles to Baby Yoda Chia Pets. Elsewhere, Baby Yoda has become synonymous with Jon Favreau’s sci-fi series and has evidently calmed the showrunner’s fears about the character.

Darth Vader has remained a focal point of the franchise since its introduction in Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977. After his villain role in the original trilogy, George Lucas’ prequels focused on Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into the Sith Lord. His shadow even hung over the Disney sequel trilogy. Most recently, Vader’s distinctive voice was heard on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by J.J. Abrams Although Vader did not physically appear in Episode IX, the cameo seemed to help elevate his monthly searches.

SEMRush statistics claim The Mandalorian as a powerful Star Wars series that doesn’t just appeal to movie fans.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow. Season 1 is now airing on Disney +, and Season 2 is slated to arrive in October.

List of the 10 most popular Star Wars characters