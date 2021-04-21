Darth Vader didn’t know he was Luke’s father and the script proves it

In May the original libretto for Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back will be auctioned, which does not include the words that Darth Vader said and were the most famous of the saga: “I am your father.”

Apparently in Star wars It is common to keep secrets on set in order to add to the mystery that surrounds the plot. One more proof of this is that in the original libretto of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, the most relevant lines of the saga said by Darth vader.

“I am your father”, was the phrase immortalized by the intergalactic villain, who was played by David prowse. The funny thing is that the actor did not know about this reality until he filmed the scene, because in the script that he had been given to work on, no such words had been added.

This was revealed CNN, a news network that also spread the information that the house East Bristol from England auction the valuable libretto.

It should be noted that the written version that did not have this information was the one Prowse had in his possession. The opposite happened with the copy of James earl jones, in charge of giving life to the mythical voice of the famous lord Sith.

This would have caused the emotion in the recording process to be greater, since the same interpreters would then follow the resolution of the mystery in real time.

However, one piece of information that is unknown is whether Mark Hamill, whose character (Luke Skywalker) was the most surprised by the news, he knew the truth behind everything that happened before filming.

David Prowse, a star without recognition

David Prowse and Harrison Ford share in the Star Wars recording studio

The sale of this item, as well as the revelation of the scriptwriters’ secret, comes a few months after David’s death. The artist died on November 28, 2020, in London, England, at 85 years old.

David Prowse played supporting roles in films like A Clockwork Orange or Casino Royale (1967) and trained Christopher reeves to personify for the first time Superman in 1978.