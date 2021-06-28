Darth Vader could star in his own Star Wars show

Share

Hayden Christensen could be negotiating with Star Wars to star in his own Darth Vader series for Disney Plus.

We are in a very bright moment of Star wars as they are expanding this Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus with exciting series. The Mandalorian is a great example, but we can also see The bad consignment and they will also arrive Boba Fett’s book, Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano or Cassian Andor. So maybe it’s turn for Darth vader stop being a secondary luxury and be the absolute protagonist.

It has now been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will come back as Darth vader in the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor. We do not know if there will be scenes from the past or if he will always wear the iconic mask, but it is clear that it will be something of a shock to see the Jedi master again with his former student who turned to the dark side.

But the plans Star wars in order to Darth vader they go further, as they want him to have his own series. For now it is not known if it will follow the same story as the show Obi-Wan Kenobi, but they have the period between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Y A new hope to be able to tell everything that the mighty Sith was doing.

In the comics they have already explored many stories of this character.

Darth vader is such a beloved villain that Marvel comics has not missed the opportunity to tell the time between The Empire Strikes Back Y Return of the Jedi. Since he was persecuting all those who had covered up the information about his children. He also recalls his love for Padme amidala and faces the Emperor with quite negative consequences. He does all this while discovering what is happening in Exeglo. A planet that will be very important in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker many years later.

Would you like to see a Darth Vader series? Leave us your comments below. All Star Wars series and movies can be seen on Disney Plus.

