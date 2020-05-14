While Darth Vader does not use the ray of force in Star Wars movies, this power played a key role in his story in the comics. Attention spoilers

Despite being considered one of the strongest wielders of the Dark Side of the Force, Darth Vader never uses the Force Ray in any of the films. However, as shown Star Wars: Darth Vader # 5 from Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli, not that I can’t do it. He actually used the force beam to corrupt the kyber crystal of his lightsaber, but doing so almost cost him his life.

Darth Vader, as a series, answers many questions about the Star Wars lightsaber story, finally revealing and explaining (a bit) the mystery behind Sith sabers and why they are red. In the first issue of Darth Vader, Sidious explains that a Sith lightsaber is a significant act throughout the journey to become a true Sith lord. “A Sith’s saber is not given,” he says. “Is taken.” As the series progresses, Vader, who lost his Jedi weapon at the end of Revenge of the Sith, takes his new saber dramatically and brutally, ruthlessly killing Kirak Infil’a, a Jedi master who survived the Order. 66. With his new saber and kyber crystal in hand, Vader is instructed to go to Mustafar. Darth Sidious explains to Vader the “bleeding” crystal process. However, true to form, it doesn’t go into exactly how this is accomplished. You just pour your pain on the glass, he says.

In Darth Vader No. 5, this leads the Sith Lord to Mustafar, where there is a strong “place for the Dark Side of the Force.” Once there, Vader dismantles his new lightsaber and tries to “bleed it”, but fails. Vader then has a vision in which he returns to face Darth Sidious with an unblemished lightsaber, apparently choosing the light side of the Force. Defeat the Emperor in battle, and return to submit to Obi Wan, kneeling before him with his helmet on. Obi Wan raises his lightsaber, ready to take down his former Padawan, but refuses to end Anakin / Darth Vader’s life. This vision represents Vader’s first failed attempt to bleed the Kyber Crystal.

The comic then returns to the cave in Mustafar. Vader takes the crystal again, and at this point, fully committed, he pours the ray of force, along with all his pain, anguish, and anger, into it. The result is almost cataclysmic, as Vader’s use of the force beam almost destroys himself and the planet Mustafar in the process. Darth Vader’s issue, and first arc, then ends with the Sith Lord confronting his master and lighting a red sword, his chosen path.

Darth Vader’s process corrupting his kyber crystal coincides with another story about Sith lightsabers. The creation of Kylo Ren’s lightsaber was so difficult that it actually split him in two in the process. The resulting weapon, though red, was extremely unstable, requiring the cross-shaped hilt. This shows that the bleeding process of a kyber crystal is not as simple as it seems. Also noteworthy in this case, Ren didn’t exactly remove his lightsaber from someone else, as he opted to convert his own. This may be related to why this act of corruption finally went wrong.

Overall, the Darth Vader series reveals a lot about what it takes to truly become a Sith, and corrupting the Kirak Infil’a lightsaber kyber crystal illustrates how much pain and anger the Dark Lord possesses. It also makes it clear that although Vader never used the force beam in the movies, he is more than capable of accessing the ability, though in his hands he is incredibly dangerous.