Darth Revan cameo rumored for the Acolyte and possible character series

We haven’t heard big rumors about future Star Wars series for Disney + in a while. Right now the filming of several Star Wars series is underway, as let’s remember that the upcoming releases include “The Book of Boba Fett”, “Andor” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. However, now there are new leaks of that future for the small screen that comes from Star Wars.

We are talking about two pieces of information that are playing about, in principle, different series. On the one hand, which would be the juiciest rumor, it points to the possible debut of Darth revan in live-action format. On the other, it indicates that e we will see more wookies coming soon. Let’s go as always in parts.

Darth Revan in The Acolyte and would have his own series

During the HoloNet Marauder podcast, Corey Van Dyke of Kessel Run Transmissions reported that Darth Revan to start making appearances in Star Wars canon through these Disney + series

If you’re a fan of Knights of the Old Republic, Darth Revan will be returning to canon very soon on something Disney + related.

Obviously, given the character’s history, the most logical thing to do is to the Serie “The Acolyte”, the series that “will delve into dark secrets and powers of the dark side emerging in the last days of the High Republic era.” Van Dyke noted that there will be a new approach to the Sith in the future lore, beginning with this series:

There is going to be a huge boost for Sith characters after Mando. That’s going to be the big Disney + slate, starting with ‘The Acolyte’.

What is said is that Revan will debut in the form of a hologram in “The Acolyte”, but that he would end up having his own series during the Knights of the Old Republic era thereafter:

Obviously the timeline won’t match, but I know there is a concept art of [Revan] in a hologram, which I think is for Acolyte. It will be something of a trailer for his own series over time.

Revan was a Jedi-turned-Sith who starred in the Knights of the Old Republic video game series and appeared prominently in several Legends novels, winning the love of many Star Wars fans.

More Wookiees in The Mandalorian Season 3

On the other front, a new rumor suggests that Wookiees will once again have a presence in the Star Wars universe. We all know Chewbacca, and Wookiees have had appearances in other Star Wars movies and animated series, and will continue to do so.

According to Bespin Bulletins, it is expected that at least one Wookiee appears in the series in some way. However, it is not clear if it will be an important character or simply a background character, and therefore, its specific weight at the plot level.

The filming of this third season of “The Mandalorian” has not yet begun, but is expected to do so soon. Everything will depend on “The Book of Boba Fett”, which could already be finishing its filming

Via information | HoloNet Marauder | Corey Van Dyke | Instagram Bespin Bulletin