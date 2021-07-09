Dart of the former Chelsea doctor to Mourinho

07/09/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

The poisoned dart that Eva Carneiro wanted to throw at José Mourinho. “Six years later, I’m enjoying football again,” the former Chelsea doctor posted on her social media. Let’s put ourselves in context. Everything arises in 2015, in a match between Chelsea and Swansea, with Mou at the helm of the ‘blue’ bench and where Londoners seek victory in the final minutes.

In those, Hazard falls injured and Carneiro does not hesitate to assist him on the field of play. There the Portuguese coach was furious, taking into account that the Belgian had not suffered any major mishap and the only thing that Carneiro’s presence did was lose time against the interests of the ‘blues’.

Thus, at a press conference, Mourinho dropped the bomb: “I am not happy with the medical staff because even if you are a doctor you should know how to read a game”. After that meeting, Carneiro was separated from Chelsea and weeks later his departure was made official.

The doctor thought of suing both the club and the Portuguese coach, but in the end he backed down and everything came to nothing. Now, six years later, Carneiro has taken the opportunity to throw a dart at the Portuguese.