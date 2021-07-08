Dart and Salisbury take the place in the quarterfinals at the expense of Marach and Kichenok

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 00:00 CEST

The British Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury, number 215 of the WTA and number 11 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in one hour and fifty-nine minutes by 6-3, 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-3 to the Austrian player Oliver marach already the ukrainian tennis player Lyudmyla Kichenok, numbers 30 and 49 of the ATP. Following this result, the pair managed to qualify for the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the winners did so 4 times. In addition, Dart and Salisbury had a 63% first serve and committed 3 double faults, managing to win 67% of the service points, while their rivals obtained a 66% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 61% of the points to the serve.

In the quarterfinals, Dart and Salisbury will face the French players Jeremy chardy Y Naomi broady.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) a total of 46 couples participate. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.