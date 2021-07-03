Dart and Salisbury get their place in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 00:30 CEST

The British Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury, number 215 of the WTA and number 11 of the ATP respectively won by 6-1 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in one hour and thirteen minutes to the Finnish player Henri Kontinen, number 33 of the ATP and the British player Heather watson, number 128 of the ATP in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the winners of this match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The match data shows that Dart and Salisbury, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve twice, while the losing pair failed to break their opponents’ serve. Likewise, Dart and Salisbury had a 69% effectiveness in the first service and achieved 71% of the service points, while their rivals had a 75% first service, managing to win 65% of the service points. Finally, in relation to penalties, the classified players did not commit any double faults and the players of the defeated pair made 3 double faults.

In the round of 32, Dart and Salisbury will meet the Dutch Demi Schuurs Y Wesley koolhof tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) occurs from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 48 couples participate in the championship.