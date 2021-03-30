Darren Till suffers clavicle injury and is out of fight with Marvin Vettori

The duel to determine the best Middleweight in Europe has been postponed.

Darren till, a former 170-pound contender, will not be able to make his main event with Marvin vettori scheduled for April 10 due to an injury to his collarbone.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported the loss Tuesday afternoon.

The contest between Vettori and Till was to headline the second edition of the UFC on ABC.

The Italian, who is on a four-game winning streak, most recently against Jack Hermansson, he will have to cross his fingers so that the UFC finds him a rival in time, although according to Helwani Kevin Holland he has already agreed to be the replacement.