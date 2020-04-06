There have been and are not few fighters of UFC what do you think should receive better financial compensation for competing. Some of them have gotten into real trouble because of their protests, but it is increasingly common to see that the company ignores their statements, since in fact none have done anything further.

For example, that is what he has done recently. Darren Till, which launched un message to both the company and Reebok about that they should be paid more (via BJPenn.com).

“Things between UFC and me, we could say between Dana and me, are between Dana and me. You know, personal things. But this is one of those things that I want to say in public: I think MMA fighters should be paid more money. I’m not talking about millions and trillions, billions, whatever. Just what they deserve, a nice piece of the cake.