Darren Cahill: “If anyone can stop Djokovic, it is Nadal”

Novak Djokovic He is determined to go for it all: he wants to go down in history and so that there are no doubts, he knows that winning the Golden Slam would place him in a privileged position. In that sense, he traveled to Tokyo to dispute the Olympic Games, where he will be the top favorite to hang the gold medal, the only great trophy that still resists him. In fact, it was denied in Beijing, London and Rio. However, he dreams of breaking the streak in the Japanese capital. Beyond that, another objective will be the US Open to complete all four Grand Slam in the same season, a fact that would leave him at the top of the standings in the fight to finish at the top given that Roger Federer already Rafael Nadal.

Indeed, several renowned former tennis players came out in recent weeks to give their predictions about who will be the best player of the three members of the Big3. And even though most went with the Serbian, the Australian Darren cahill, former top10 in the doubles category, stated: “If anyone can stop Djokovic, it’s Nadal“.

“Rafa loves to play in New York, where the playing conditions help him. In addition, he was very successful there and will prepare well on hard courts to take on the challenge since he will play in Washington, Canada and Cincinnati,” said the coach in a chat with ESPN and who collected the site We love tennis.

WHY IS NADAL THE TOP CONTENDENT OF DJOKOVIC?

Not counting the young Next Gen who want to take a step forward such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev, the Spaniard knows what it is to consecrate himself in Flushing Meadows and will have the illusion of beating his biggest rival of the last decade . Likewise, he knows that he cannot keep losing the rhythm to Nole, who does not stop increasing his numbers. Will it?