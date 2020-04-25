The explosion that Roger Federer detonated a few days ago on Twitter still continues to generate comments and opinions in the world of tennis, something normal, since a merger between ATP, WTA and ITF would involve all the racket staff. Darren Cahill, Simona Halep’s trainer, offered an interview for The National where he analyzed the current situation and compared it with the situation that could arise in the event that this idea ends up becoming a reality. The Australian has no doubts: the deal could only bring positive results.

“This brings us unstoppably toward a tennis commissioner. Let’s say all four Grand Slams will stay as they are, but then we will have the ATP, WTA, and ITF in one all in one. That means a commissioner can be named to oversee the men’s and women’s tour, the Federation Cup, the Davis Cup, the Olympics and also the smaller events that are under the control of the ITF and WTA. That person and that organization would have enormous power, “says the technician.

“Personally, I think it would be a good position to be a tennis player, because you know that each decision will be made in the best interest of the game”Says Darren, who sees more urgency in dealing with fans. “Right now, if you are a tennis fan and want to follow the circuit, be it the Davis Cup, the Federation Cup, WTA, ATP or the smaller events, you find so many different platforms that it is confusing. Social media would also become much more fluid if the tours merged. Instead of competing with each other to occupy the space, they would become one, “he says confidently.

But the improvements would not stop there. “You also need to put together a set of rules, right now there are different regulations on the WTA tour compared to the ATP tour. A classification set, too, which would make everything easier to understand. Even for us who live the day to day of the female circuit it is not easy for us to understand how it works, the men’s tour is much easier. We know their Masters 1000, their ATP 500 and their ATP 250. We also know how their rankings work, quite the opposite than on our tour. Such a big step would simplify everything for the better ”, insists Adelaide’s.

What Cahill also knows is that the negotiations will not be easy, and not only because several jobs will be lost. “Right now, men are just a little bit more at the negotiating table when it comes to television rights. The rankings are interesting but it depends on the area you are in, who is better ranked. I know that Serena Williams in the United States has incredible data, there she is at the same level as Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal. Obviously we know that some male tennis players will feel some resentment, but I think most of them will be able to see the benefits and understand that this is the right thing to do, ”says the former world top10.

“We must ensure that this sport remains healthy and continues to grow. In the 80s and 90s tennis only served 150 players, if you were the 150th in the world you could survive. Now it is still the same, if you are outside that block it means that you have problems, that you will have to fight to cover all the expenses, and that is not right. It should not be like this, since the amount of prizes to be distributed is much larger ”, adds the coach from his experience. Hopefully this period will serve as a wake-up call for the tours, so they see what they should do better. At the moment, the aid fund created in the ATP is great news, a great job, although it should not be the players who do it. It is not right that ATP, WTA and ITF have put the world’s top 100 in this situation. So bravo for the boys and especially for Novak, I hope that the girls will make a similar move soon. ”

