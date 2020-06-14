Dark’s family tree, everything you need to know to understand it | INSTAGRAM

With this simple tree it will be enough so that in the third season you don’t get confused again.

Dark, in addition to being a fairly complex series due to the question of time travel, is a maze of dates and names. Just remember that almost all the characters have 3 versions (past, present and future) and that some even have a version of another reality … Let’s start.

It should be noted that to understand this tree you must have seen the two seasons of the German series and at least have a clear notion of who we are talking about.

Also a master’s degree in quantum physics, a doctorate in theories of relativity and parallel universes, biology and basic genealogy (just kidding) … Or, a lot of willingness to get to the end of this mess.

First in line are Bernd and Gretta Doppler. Bernd was the one who started the construction of the nuclear power plant and Gretta is a housewife and a religious fanatic, in turn, they are the parents of Helge Doppler, the poor pawn of Noah, who helps him capture the children for the experiments in the bunker.

Helge has always been in love with Claudia Tiedemann and was the one Ulrich tried to kill when he traveled to the past to retrieve Mikkel. Who Helge had children with is a mystery, but he is the father of Peter Doppler.

Peter is married to Charlotte, although we know very well that he has other inclinations. Charlotte’s origin is another unknown (until the second season), it was only known that she was « granddaughter » of the watchmaker-scientist-author and builder of the time machine. Peter and Charlotte had two daughters: Elisabeth and Franziska.

The next family is Los Tiedemann, with Egon and Doris Tiedemann at the helm, Egon was a police officer and was in charge of Ulrich’s case when he traveled to the past and of the children who appeared in the earth mounds. He is married to Doris, a housewife and who had an affair with Agnes Nielsen.

They have a daughter, Claudia Tiedemann, who later takes over the nuclear power plant, dominates time travel and in her old age is called the White Devil. She was always an independent woman, with no love affairs or romantic partners (except for Troten Nielsen), so the identity of her daughter’s father, Regina, is another mystery.

Regina, who was abused at school by the Nielsen marriage, married Aleksander, who in Claudia’s absence took over the nuclear plant and Regina. They both had a son, Bartosz, Noah’s new victim and Martha Nielsen’s friend friend.

On the other hand, we have the Kahnwald, the first is Daniel Kahnwald, Widen Police Chief in the 1950s and who gives Egon orders on how to proceed with the investigations, his daughter, Ines Kahnwald, the nurse who adopts Mikkel and drugs him so he doesn’t try to run away.

He marries Hannah and they meet several times in the hospital where Mikkel arrives, Hannah and Michael have Jonas Kahnwald, the brilliant protagonist of all this entanglement and tragic love with Martha Nielsen, who is actually her aunt for being her father’s sister .