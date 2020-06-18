Dark, they filter on the internet the third season of the series | Internet

The Dark series is about to premiere on the Netflix platform, however a user leaked part of the third season of the series on the internet.

Next Saturday June 27th Users of the streaming service have an appointment to see the long-awaited third season.

It was on Instagram that the user from Egypt shared the images of what we will see on Saturday 27, some Internet users have accused him of « Spoiler ».

All this thanks to the fact that said users who although they could not avoid not seeing the images believe that it took away part of the surprise of seeing the series.

You may already be aware that Dark is considered one of the best series in the entire history of Netflix, because without a doubt you are hooked on millions of people around the world and soon we will be able to know more about it.

If you have any questions about the Netflix series, anyone can solve it because they created an exclusive website, know it here.

It seems that the person who leaked the images had access to several premiers of which several specialized journalists they have access according to the portal El Mañana.

The images that were shared still seem to further complicate things for fans of the series, far from clarifying doubts perhaps. even more will emerge since they start watching the first episode of the third season.

We will wait to see what happened after Martha who apparently is from another dimension taking Jonas young.

According to the media that have seen these premiers assure that what is to come with the new installment is something extremely important and incredible.

Such media have given rave reviews for the series, which has further encouraged users to look forward to June 27.

If you’re not familiar with the series yet, it’s a good time for you to start watching the first two seasons, don’t waste your time.

