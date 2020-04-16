Dark, the series that they assure prophesies Apocalypse in 2020 by a nuclear accident | Instagram

“Dark“It shows that it is not an ordinary series and has managed to gain great popularity among its fans who many assure that some of the scenes prophesying the Apocalypse will occur in 2020 by a nuclear accident and not for a virus.

Among the many mysteries involved in the story, which has already been added by a large audience addicted to the plot, a user in Twitter recently created controversy by claiming that the series has prophetic scenes pinning the date of the Apocalypse.

I don’t want to scare you, but a fire near Chernobyl is heading to the Pripyat nuclear plant.

In the NETFLIX series: “DARK” the world ends on June 27, 2020 due to a NUCLEAR accident. pic.twitter.com/66fQz2Eum4 – SEBAS ️‍ ️ (@ sebasfarfan24)

April 15, 2020

Facing the new global crisis the world is going through in the face of coronavirus, a situation unprecedented in modern history, there is no lack of conspiracy theories to which many people dedicate part of the free time they currently have due to confinement.

Although some theories indicate that this would already happen, others indicate that every 20 years a lethal pandemic and others attribute it to a revenge of nature, however the one that has caused the most controversy was made by a Twitter user who shared an alleged scene which is related to the Netflix series, Dark.

Currently, the world faces two major problems, confinement due to fear of catching Coronavirus, the pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives and which still cannot be stopped, and recently the latent risk of a fire in Chernobyl.

From the above, the supposed theory is derived that the series prophesies the end of the world, according to a netizen, the image he shared is part of a scene in which he assures that the end of the world would come on June 27, 2020 with a nuclear accident and not with a virus like the one we are currently facing.

Recently, a new danger is lurking on the planet and that is that a raging fire reaches the doors of Chernobyl and threatens scattered nuclear waste. This unfortunately with catastrophic records that are recorded on April 25 and 26, 1986 when the worst nuclear accident in history occurred north of Ukraine.

The causes were attributed to the fire of a reactor located in the plant of said city, scientists pointed out, that the place could not be habitable within 20,000 years, according to a National Geographic report.

So now, the forest fires that have been unleashed near the city could unleash the radioactivity that is still in place.

The fire causes the radioactive release to cause further damage. .

This after authorities reported last Sunday that there was an increase in radioactivity in the area surrounding the central Chernobyl, at the scene of the accident.

Egor Firsov, who heads the ecological inspection service shared a message on Facebook in which he warned:

There is bad news, there is higher than normal radioactivity in the heart of the fire.

Later, they allegedly point out that Firsov would retract what was announced and “published that the levels of radioactivity correspond to the norm.”

To the controversial publication, some others were added, making the events in Chernobyl that many began to relate to the Dark series a trend, however, we will try to be positive and think that it is a simple coincidence and that this is something to tell in a future.

The Dark series is a mystery thriller with supernatural fantasy details that takes place with the disappearance of two children.

