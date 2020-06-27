Dark, the beginning of the end has come in the Netflix series | Netflix

The beginning of the end has finally come, as there is no deadline that is not met, on June 27, 2020 and with it, Dark the Netflix series and its Ap0c @ lipsis.

Many followers of the intelligent series have already marathoned their third and final season, since they could not cope with so many doubts and not knowing what would happen to Jonas and Martha.

At the end of the second season, the young woman mu3r3 at the hands of Adam, who claims to be Jonas himself in the future.

It may interest you: Dark: They try to scientifically answer fans’ doubts about time travel

But the hope and confusion of the young traveler increases when he sees a completely different Martha arrive at that moment, he says he is not who he believes, she is from another planet.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

As for the young woman, her planet suffers a lethal destiny like Earth on June 27, so she has gone to Jonas to solve everything.

Also Read: DARK: The Apocalypse Has Arrived, Predictions On Netflix

The creators of the series assure this is the end, the third season and therefore it is a challenge to work it out everything.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This has been considered the most intelligent series on Netflix and it is not for less since they have managed to confuse and work each piece as a perfect puzzle, will they leave the viewer satisfied?