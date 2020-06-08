The item, which has the ability to provide stealth to the player, will arrive in August of this year.

A piece of jewelry from the Dark Souls series has reached the real world, the Famitsu portal has echoed the creation of Torch Torch: A replica of the powerful Sleeping Dragon Ring. As fans are well aware of, this item can be found in the corpse near a soldier inside the Sen Fortress or of Vinheim Griggs if it ends with him. Its utility lies in stealth and the ability to surprise enemies from behind to stab them.

Your real version available for both men and women, will be launched in August of this year for approximately 155 euros. The design has been made by Masato Ohata and is based on the same that has appeared in the video game. To show the precision and detail with which it has been made, the product page even offers a comparative shot between his appearance in the game and his physical version.

It is made of silver and individually through a careful processFor skeptics, it should be noted that this is a good quality ring, made in 925 silver, or what is the same, with 92.5% pure silver. Furthermore each ring has been done individually using an oxidation, painting and “controlled smoking” process to give it the same look as it does in games. At the moment it is known that be available in sizes 6-26 and that once put, it will be difficult to differentiate it from the original.

Here we leave you the promotional images where you can see the successful completion of the object. If you like merchandising we recommend you take a look at this life-size Psyduck plush toy valued at 250 euros. For its part, Dark Souls continues to break numbers in sales and its third installment has already exceeded 10 million copies sold.