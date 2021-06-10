Dark Sky, the popular weather app for iPhone, delays its final closure

The final closure of the popular Dark Sky weather application has a new date. Following the acquisition by Apple in 2020, the Android and Wear OS apps were retired. Additionally, it was announced that the iOS version, website, and third-party API would no longer be available at the end of 2021. Today, however, they announced that the services still active will work for another year.

Adam Grossman, one of the co-founders of Dark Sky, was in charge of announcing the update of the closing date. “Support for the Dark Sky API service for existing customers will continue until the end of 2022. The iOS application and the Dark Sky website will also be available until the end of 2022, “the executive wrote on the company’s website.

This is good news for those who still use this application. Accurate weather information is highly valued by users. Dark sky provides updated forecasts minute by minute and it has an attractive visual design that shows predictions with animations. In addition, it provides radar information, valuable to hobbyists.

Dark Sky is still the most popular weather app on the App Store

While not a free app (priced at $ 3.99), Dark Sky is still the most popular weather app on the App Store. However, as mentioned above, its days are numbered and it will no longer be available at the end of next year. The end will also come for the API, the software module that developers of other applications use to use Dark Sky weather data..

Since acquiring Dark Sky, Apple has made a number of changes to its built-in Weather app on the iPhone. However, the company has not provided details on which functions have been developed in-house and which were taken from the app acquired last year.

The biggest change to the Weather app is scheduled to arrive with iOS 15. It is expected to feature a new design, more accurate rainfall notifications and new animated backgrounds according to weather conditions.

