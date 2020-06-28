Dark season three, the best memes of the apocalypse June 27 | Instagram

The series that has everyone watching this day June 27, 2020 According to the Netflix series, it was the day of the apocalypse so the memes were immediate.

So excited were the Internet users for the eight chapters provided by Season 3 of Dark which today is considered one of the best series of our time.

Surprise, emotion and mixed feelings were experienced in the third season of the series its protagonists Jonas and Martha They managed to leave the fans shocked.

Each of the chapters that were seen were accompanied by astonishment, which caused Internet users to start making memes immediately.

Twitter is full of jokes, criticism and regrets because Dark concluded his seasons that despite having only been three they felt as if they had been longer.

The ingenuity of Internet users began to emerge in the microblogging service, such as jokes between the characters and some of the couples that formed within the series such as Magnus and Franceska.

« We will never know what happened to wöller’s eye #DarkNetflix, » said one netizen.

Many agree that whoever won was only Claudia Tiedemann because thanks to his logical and scientific thinking he managed to unravel all the entanglement between the two worlds and discover the world of origin.

Claudia Tiedemann, the scientist, THE REAL WINNER of the GAME, she understood at the end SHOULD IMPOSE SCIENCE on RELIGION (ADAN and EVAN) and EMOTION (JONAS and MARTHA) to solve the TRICKET (labyrinth space and time) CHARACTER OF THIS LADY pic.twitter.com/6ERtToXkOM – Tad.Zio The gay with the rainbow colored umbrella (@parapioggia)

June 28, 2020

« What we know is a drop, what we ignore is an ocean » This was one of the most iconic phrases in the series and that several characters mentioned throughout it.

Although this third season premiered on June 27, many Internet users have already finished seeing it in full, perhaps it was part of the emotion and curiosityd know how it would end Jonas and Martha.

In the end it was the ingenuity and love of a mother who managed to save her daughter from cancer and who could live fully and extremely happy as we see at the end of the season while the others disappeared and became nothing.

