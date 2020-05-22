The successful German Netflix series will debut its final season this summer.

Netflix You can boast of having some of the most successful series of paranormal mysteries on television. While Stranger Things has become a phenomenon thanks to its retro theme, it is no wonder that a German series became the mature version of the series created by the Duffer brothers. We are talking about Dark, the German series that presents us with a rather similar panorama in a town in Germany called Winden, where people begin to disappear without explanation.

After his first two seasons, Dark prepares to face its final season this summer on Netflix. You already know that the platform does not like to create series of many seasons too much. It will be this next June 27th when the last batch of chapters is available on Netflix.

The Winden nuclear power plant continues to be the focus of the paranormal phenomena that surround this German town. But those of you who bring the series up to date, know that there is much more behind the mysterious disappearances that are taking place in the town.

As we have said, while Stranger things Focusing more on the gang group and emphasizing its nostalgic tone for the eighties, Dark approaches numerous topics from different perspectives, all with a much more mature tone that, in addition, honoring the series, will gradually darken as that advances the plot. This last season of dark promises to close all frames that are currently open. So that we can say goodbye to the characters properly.

Are you ready for the last visit to Winden at the final season of dark?

