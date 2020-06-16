Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Square Enix wants to spoil Kingdom Hearts fans, so it put together a couple of projects that will debut this year. One of them is Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, title in development for mobile devices.

The game was announced earlier this year under the code name Project Xehanort. Its launch was originally planned for spring, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was delayed indefinitely.

If you wait for this launch, we have great news for you. Square Enix confirmed a new date for the release of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road this morning.

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road has a release date

Many feared that the wait for Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road was too long. Fortunately, this will not be the case, since the game for iOS and Android devices will be available this month.

That’s right, you can play Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road from June 22. The title will be available as free-to-play, so you can download and install it at no cost. For this same reason, the game will offer a purchasing system where you can purchase various objects.

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will be important for fans of the saga, since in this installment various characters will debut. In addition, we will see again important protagonists of the series.

The game will tell us part of Xehanort’s story and his rise as a dark master. Possibly we will see later the new characters (Urd, Vor, Bragi and Hermod) in other installments of the saga. Below I leave your new trailer, where a little gameplay is shown:

In addition to the mobile title, Square Enix today revealed Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, an action and music installment that will arrive sometime this year on several consoles. It remains to know its release date and other details of its release.

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road is coming to iOS and Android devices in late June. On this page you will find all the news related to the franchise.

