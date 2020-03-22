Dark Phoenix … according to the director

The New Mutants is a film that will end a cycle, that of the X-Men of the Fox era. The film, which was announced several years ago, notably included Game of Thrones actress Masie Williams, in the cast. She is notably accompanied by Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Henry Zaga. A rather attractive promise as we have already told you in the past. The problem ? The film was originally scheduled to arrive in April 2018 on screens. Repeated for calendar reasons on several occasions, he is one of the victims of the coronavirus epidemic. Result? He has no release date right now, but his director Josh Boone really believes in it. He just said it again.

The New Mutants, an end in apotheosis?

The film will eventually reach dark rooms at one point or another. But the problem is the liabilities of the X-Men franchise, especially compared to Marvel. Dark Phoenix did not leave a very good image with the public. But, while this could be seen as a problem for the New Mutants, the director, interviewed by Empire, sees an advantage.

Look, we can only go ahead after Dark Phoenix. It doesn’t mean anything bad about the people involved, but it was what it was. Honestly, I feel less pressure now than before.

He explains in particular that feedback from the public during tests has been very positive. Josh Boone is also right to say that it will be difficult to make worse than Dark Phoenix, especially duke removed from the box office. In addition, the New Mutants have the advantage of registering in a different register since the atmosphere is abhorrent.

It remains to be seen when it will arrive in cinemas. Unless it is finally Disney + which recovers the timpani. Nothing is impossible.