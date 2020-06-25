In the summer of 1986, the whole of Europe shuddered. The Chernobyl nuclear disaster made the sky look suspicious and reflect on nuclear energy. « I remember that summer was very intense, » says German producer and screenwriter Jantje Friese. His mother would not let him go out to play outside if it rained, in case it was acid rain, and he could not buy candy « because they were radioactive. » His creative and personal partner Baran bo Odar also grew up in nuclear paranoia at that time. « My father, in fact, worked at a plant, » says the director, producer, and screenwriter. Together, recalling their childhood and adolescence, they created Dark, the first Netflix series produced in Germany, which is set « in a small unspecified German city » shaded by the towers of a nuclear power plant. Its 10 chapters are already available on the online platform.

« Dark is about a town where children disappear under mysterious circumstances, » Friese explains. “And it focuses on four families who live there: grandparents, parents and teenage children. They are all related in some way to disappearances. And the story works like a great puzzle, each episode is a piece of the puzzle, it gives new clues, until you discover that everything has to do with a kind of phenomenon that plays with time and space. ”

When this synopsis was revealed and the first images were seen, the comparisons were not long in coming. Stranger Things? The OA? The main story is not set in the eighties, but it is related to that decade, specifically, to the year 1986. Some of the protagonists are a group of young people who are walking through the forest when the youngest one disappears. While they are looking for him, the body of a child appears, but it is another. Who? And what is that world that appears already in the first chapter in which children are tortured with bright lights, music and shrill images? « I think that as far as they are both mystery series, it is fair to say that there are some connections, » admits Friese, although he does not see any concrete, beyond the genre to which they are attached. And they even celebrate comparisons. « If people suggest watching Stranger Things watch Dark on the platform, that’s fine with me, » he says. « Then we will be a success, » adds Baran bo Odar. Something that would suit them because they have plot and questions and answers for more seasons.

They also want to differentiate themselves by defending a greater darkness in their plot and aesthetics than that of the aforementioned series. Maybe it’s « German rage, » they say. Or that his influences are not so much on The Goonies, but on American political cinema of the 1970s (« All the President’s Men, Taxi Driver ») and Korean horror films. « I would say that is my biggest influence because of how they are able to mix genres, horror and comedy, like in The Host. Bong joon ho [su director] he’s a genius, ”says Bo Odar, whom Netflix contacted after the success of his movie Who Am I.

They also cite David Lynch and Twin Peaks as inspiration. And for the visual aspect of that world? On the one hand, they created it themselves. « I always wanted to be a painter and I think in images, in colors, I draw comics, » he says. And on the other, they looked at the work of photographer Gregory Crewdson, apparently conventional images with a strange element. « Like a scene of a family having dinner and a naked woman at the door, » laughs the director. While in the mysterious world of bright colors they admit « a tribute to Old Boy, by Park Chan-wook ».

They do not cite German references, but insist that the series is « very German. » « We shot and created it in German, the actors are German, » says Friese. « And not only Americans do quality things, » he says.

Style Change

With more than 110 million subscribers worldwide and available in 190 countries, Netflix made the decision long ago to bet on local productions in the new territories where it was expanding. The cable girls, for example, was the result of that decision. So is Dark, the first German series; o Suburra, the first Italian production. But it is with Dark where they have most bet on a change in the usual style of television in their country. Its creators consider that they are part of a new trend of quality series with German origin that are beginning to travel internationally and in which they are accompanied by premieres such as Babylon Berlin (Movistar +) or Dogs of Berlin (on Netflix in 2018).