Android 10 finally introduced a native dark theme in the Google operating system. It was something that many users have been asking for for a long time, the possibility of darkening the tones of the entire interface. In addition to looking great and taking advantage of AMOLED panelscan help viewing content overnight.

It may interest you: AMOLED, P-OLED, OLED and LCD – these are the differences between screen types

Today we are going to leave you some tips for you to get the best customization on your Android, in true black style. This is all you need to do to take a walk on the dark side, your smartphone will never be the same.

Activate dark mode

As we have said, the latest version of Android comes with a dark modeTherefore, all updated devices, from the manufacturer, have the option to apply it. All you have to do is go to your smartphone settings and look for the option to themes, personalization or the like. Turning it on is the first step, for native app menus and other items like quick settings to change pitch.

Install Nova Launcher and change the icons

Time goes by and I still can’t find a launcher that makes me feel more comfortable. Nova Launcher It is an essential step in most customizations, since offers a wide variety of configuration options. Its Prime version is a good idea, a single payment and you can access more content on any of your devices.

It comes standard with a dark mode, but the most important thing is that it will give you the possibility to modify the icons of the applications. In this way, we will take our customization to the next level “Black”.

In the Google app store you will find different icon packs with black as the protagonist. We have selected Zwart Black Icon Pack because it has a wide variety of attractive and minimalist icons. However, they can be difficult to see with a dark background, so you also have Monoic Icon Pack, with white icons that will look great.

Complete with a wallpaper

To complete this customization the best thing you can do is find a good wallpaper. You have the possibility to take a look at our selection of funds, or download an application like Black Wallpapers, which offers a whole gallery of images with black as the main attraction. They will look really good on AMOLED screens, in which very dark and deep tones are achieved.

If you have followed all the steps, You have already blackened everything you could on your smartphone. Menus, app drawer, icons and wallpaper. Now you can get all the juice out of the AMOLED screen of your device.

Follow Andro4all