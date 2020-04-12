Dark mode is already commonplace on most social platforms that we use on a daily basis. For example, you can easily activate it on Instagram for Android if you want to darken the colors of its interface so that they do not bother you when you are in places with low light. Like Instagram, Twitter also has a dark mode that you can activate in some seconds.

In this article, we extend our Twitter tutorials explaining how to activate the dark theme of Twitter, also known as dark mode or night mode. You can do it permanently or only when it gets dark And, furthermore, you can choose between two different dark themes. Here is all the information you need to take advantage of this feature.

We recommend you: 17 apps for your Android mobile that have dark mode

Dark mode on Twitter for Android: so you can activate it

Twitter integrated its expected dark mode in 2019, available for both the Android and iOS mobile applications and the web version. It is a useful function, easy to use and with different options when activating it.

For one thing, you can darken the interface colors permanently or only automatically at sunset. On the other hand, you can choose between dark theme of light night, in which white becomes dark blue, or the dark night, in which the white interface turns black. In short, you have two different shades to choose from.

Next, we explain you step by step how to activate the dark theme of Twitter on your Android.

1st- Open the Twitter app.

2nd- Click on your profile picture, in the upper left corner, or slide your finger from the left to the right of the screen to open the side menu.

3º- In that menu that is displayed, you must click on the light bulb button that appears in the lower left corner to bring up a new menu of options called Dark Mode.

4º- Within the menu, select the options with which you want to enable dark mode. Remember that you can do it permanently (On) or only when it gets dark (Automatic at sunset). On the other hand, you can choose between a dark blue (light night) or black (dark night) interface.

5th- When you have adjusted the settings to your liking, slide down the menu to make it disappear. Your changes are automatically saved. In the last screenshot of the following image you can see how the dark night mode is on Twitter for Android.

This is how easy and fast it is to activate the dark mode in the Twitter app on your Android mobile or tablet, a great function for you to enjoying the social network is even more comfortable when you are in low light environments.

Before finishing, we remind you that Twitter has integrated other interesting functions in recent months, such as the possibility of hiding responses to your publications so that other users cannot see those messages that you choose.

It may interest you: How to activate the dark mode of WhatsApp for Android step by step

Follow Andro4all