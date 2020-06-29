Some users may already dye the Facebook smartphone app black.

Some users have reported it through Twitter, dark mode is coming to the facebook app. The expected black tones came to Facebook Messenger last year, activating it on your device is very simple, and now it’s the turn of the main application.

As usual, only a few users have received the update so far. If all goes well, in the next few days it will be reaching other devices and countries. You can take a look at it if you want to open your mouth.

Facebook joins the dark mode trend

User @NotFridayCraig has been one of the first to post screenshots on Twitter. As you can see, in the Settings and Privacy section of the application, the new option Dark Mode appears. It is not a total dark mode like the one we find in the blue bird application, but a set of grayish and black tones not too powerful.

So I have dark mode on Facebook now. Dar #darkmode #facebook # iOS14 pic.twitter.com/AuC5uYoMJ2 – 🐍🏀💜💛 (@NotFridayCraig) June 26, 2020

WhatsApp and Instagram, also owned by Facebook, incorporate a dark mode for a long time. If your mobile phone has Android 10 or iOS 13, you can enjoy these dark tones that, in addition to avoiding night flashes, help save battery life on devices with OLED and AMOLED screens.

Although it has taken longer than we expected, the Facebook app finally joins the dark mode stream. Many other applications beyond Zuckerberg’s domain incorporated it long ago, like google apps. If you want to activate it in all of them, we tell you how to do it in a simple way.

