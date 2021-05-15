Dark mode finally comes to Google search

The dark mode continues to spread throughout the most popular software and services and now it is the turn of nothing more and nothing less than Google Search, the search engine of the Internet giant … in web versionYes, as a mobile application it has had a dark mode for a long time, adaptable in addition to the one configured in the system.

When in particular the dark mode will reach the Google search engine is not sure, but it will Sooner than later: It has been tested for a long time in a limited way and there are already users who have been able to activate it manually through the service preferences. This is the case of the Matt Navarra consultancy, whose latest tweets are today echoed by specialized media such as XDA.

Google Dark Theme: ON pic.twitter.com/fjSxnt1fcx – 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 12, 2021

As you can see, the dark mode of Google Search has nothing special except for what has taken time to be shown to the public: it follows what is marked on YouTube or other Mountain View sites and although it does not stop being -as all the fever for the dark mode that there is a couple of years to this part – a trifle, it is one more piece with which to complete the puzzle.

A puzzle, that of the dark mode, which, as we have said, extends over a multitude of applications and services and the Google search engine, the most popular in the world by far, had to end up adopting it yes or yes. Now it only needs to be spread among all users of the service, which according to the experts at Google, will happen over the next few weeks.

As we have also pointed out, there are already users who have been able to activate it manually through Google Search preferences, but it is expected that Google will facilitate the work with a more accessible button from which to activate and deactivate it quickly, as happens on YouTube. And if they also integrate it with the theme of the browser and the operating system, so that the change is automatic, they will embroider it.

However, if you are a fan of dark mode, you already know that even if you use your system and desktop applications, and even many websites, not all of them adapt to the trend. But you can force it, if that’s what you want: on the one hand, with Chrome’s universal dark mode (applicable to all Chromium derivatives: Edge, Brave, Opera, Vivaldi…); on the other, with the Dark Reader extension for web browsers. That is not for possibilities.