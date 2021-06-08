Dark matter would hide in an unknown dimension

06/08/2021 at 08:00 CEST

In the last 30 years, physicists have used every means at their disposal, from powerful telescopes, to giant underground experiments and particle colliders, to somehow observe dark matter, without yet having succeeded. New research suggests it could be hidden in an unknown dimension.

Dark matter is an invisible substance that permeates all of cosmic space. It is believed that it constitutes 80 percent of the matter in the universe, although it does not emit any type of electromagnetic radiation, nor does it interact with it: it is completely transparent throughout the electromagnetic spectrum.

The existence of dark matter is deduced from its gravitational effects on the motion of stars or galaxies, as well as from the different directions (anisotropies) of the cosmic microwave background present in the universe.

Astronomers have found out where it is because it distorts light from distant stars: the larger the distortion, the greater the concentration of dark matter.

However, we do not know completely what dark matter is made of, which is why its composition is one of the most important questions in modern cosmology.

Hidden in another dimension

Hidden in another dimensionNew research, developed at the University of California, Riverside, and published in the Journal of High Energy Physics, suggests that dark matter is hidden in an additional dimension of space-time, still inaccessible to us.

According to this theory, some of the dark matter particles do not behave like known particles because they interact with other even more invisible particles, belonging to another dimension, which prevent their observation.

The lead author of this research, Flip Tanedo, explains in a statement that these hidden dark forces can govern the interactions that occur within dark matter.

And he adds that these dark forces are mathematically described by a theory with extra dimensions: they appear as a continuum of particles that could clarify the anomalies observed in small galaxies.

It refers to the fact that dark matter behaves differently in small galaxies, where it exerts a very strong attraction on itself.

This behavior, as suggested by previous research, is due to the fact that three extra dimensions, in addition to the three spatial dimensions we are used to, are altering the effects of gravity over very short distances.

According to this previous research, commented on by the journal Nature, these astronomical observations of dark matter provide the first potential evidence for extra dimensions.

Tanedo takes up this approach, although he refers to other more recent research from the University of California, Riverside, according to which the effects of these dark forces could be indirectly observed in dwarf spheroidal galaxies. Led by Hai-Bo Yu, this research postulates that these dark forces would affect the distribution of dark matter in the halo of each small galaxy.

Related topic: They discover the possible door to the fifth dimension

Fourth dimension

Fourth dimension“Our observed universe has three spatial dimensions. We propose that there may be a fourth dimension known only to dark forces. The extra dimension may explain why dark matter has been so well hidden from our attempts to study it in a laboratory, ”explains Tanedo.

He considers that the theories that postulate the existence of a new type of force, still unknown to science, could explain the properties of dark matter.

The key feature of the extradimensional theory is that the force between dark matter particles is described by an infinite number of different particles with different masses, called a continuum.

In Tanedo’s theory, the strength of this continuum can reproduce the stellar movements observed in small galaxies, as suggested by Hai-Bo Yu. Tanedo also proposes that the force between dark matter particles is strikingly different from the forces that govern ordinary matter.

The existence of additional dimensions is advocated, among others, by the Superstring Theory, according to which there are up to 11 spatial dimensions. The idea that some of them is related to dark matter is increasingly being reinforced.

Reference

ReferenceContinuum-mediated self-interacting dark matter. Ian Chaffey, Sylvain Fichet, Philip Tanedo. Journal of High Energy Physics volume 2021, Article number: 8 (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1007/JHEP06 (2021) 008

Top photo: A simulation of the large-scale structure of the Universe showing density filaments in blue and sites of galaxy formation in yellow. (Image: Zarija Lukic / Berkeley Lab)