Dark matter map of our cosmic neighborhood

Dark matter is a mysterious form of matter, of currently unknown nature, that constitutes 80% of the universe. Dark matter cannot be observed or even detected directly. Its presence is only deduced from its gravitational influence.

Dark matter also provides the skeleton of what cosmologists call the cosmic lattice, the large-scale structure of the universe that, due to its gravitational influence, dictates the motion of galaxies and other cosmic structures.

Based on the gravitational influence of concentrations of dark matter, the international team of Donghui Jeong, from Pennsylvania State University in the United States, has made a new map of the dark matter that exists in the region of the universe occupied by our galaxy and other relatively close to her.

This map, generated with the help of an artificial intelligence technique, reveals several previously undiscovered filamentary structures that connect galaxies like bridges.

Previous attempts to map the cosmic web started from a model of the early universe and then simulated the evolution of the model over billions of years. However, this method is very cumbersome from a computational point of view and until now it has not been able to produce results detailed enough to see features of our local part of the universe.

Instead, in the new study, the researchers took a completely different approach, using the artificial intelligence technique known as “machine learning” to build a model that uses information about the distribution and motion of galaxies to predict the distribution of the galaxy. dark matter.

A sector of the new map. The galaxies are the black dots. The most prominent and best-known features of the universe are in red. The names of some of them and those of some galaxies are indicated. The filaments that act as hidden bridges between galaxies are in yellow. The “X” marks the location of our Milky Way galaxy. The arrows indicate the direction of movement of each zone dictated by gravity. (Image: Hong et. Al., Astrophysical Journal)

The technical details of the map have been published under the title “Revealing the Local Cosmic Web from Galaxies by Deep Learning” in the academic journal The Astrophysical Journal. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)