Dark matter is good for almost anything

04/01/2021 at 08:00 CEST

There is a kind of invisible mass in the universe that is not dark energy, ordinary (baryonic) matter, or neutrinos. We simply call it dark matter.

It is a completely transparent mass in the electromagnetic spectrum because it does not interact with any form of electromagnetic radiation.

We know of its existence because it causes gravitational effects on the motion of stars or galaxies, as well as on the anisotropies of the cosmic microwave background, or on the temperature distribution of hot gas in galaxies, clusters and nebulae.

We have also deduced that it represents 85 percent of the matter in the universe and, since the Swiss physicist Fritz Zwicky spoke to us about it for the first time in 1933, we have used this invisible mass to explain mysterious cosmic phenomena.

Latest speculation

The latest manifestation of this exercise of attributing more effects to dark matter comes from Mattia di Mauro, a researcher at the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) in Turin, who publishes his proposal in Physical Review D.

Di Mauro believes that dark matter is behind a cosmic mystery known as the Galactic Center GeV Excess, or GCE. This is an unexpected surplus of gamma-ray radiation recorded in 2009 at the center of the Milky Way by physicists Lisa Goodenough and Dan Hooper.

Gamma radiation is a form of electromagnetic radiation that arises from the radioactive decay of atomic nuclei. In the universe, gamma rays are caused by high-energy astrophysical phenomena, such as supernova explosions or active galaxy nuclei. Generally, these rays do not reach the earth’s surface because they are absorbed by the upper atmosphere.

The GCE reveals excessive and diffuse gamma-ray radiation in the center of the Milky Way, and some astronomers have so far assumed, based on various approaches, that dark matter may be causing this anomaly. Other astronomers attribute it to pulsars or neutron stars that emit periodic radiation.

Di Mauro, therefore, is not the first to propose that dark matter causes gamma ray excesses (GCE), but his reasoning is based on the analysis of 11 years of data and therefore reinforces that theory, as noted it’s a statement.

These data allowed him to discover that the energy levels of the excessive gamma radiation emanating from the galactic center are quite similar. That is why he thinks they have the same origin that would be none other than dark matter.

It is not a definitive conclusion, but one more approach to unraveling a cosmic mystery thanks to dark matter.

Heating planets

Heating planetsAnother speculation with dark matter has been developed by Rebecca Leane, a theoretical particle physicist at MIT, and Juri Smirnov, an astroparticle physicist at Ohio State University (OSU).

In an article published in arXiv, they both suggest that dark matter could be hidden and eventually detected on planets beyond the solar system.

They consider that, attracted by gravity, the invisible dark matter particles could have nested in the cores of those planets, annihilating each other and producing enough heat to raise the temperature of those exoplanets.

As the journal Science explains in this regard, the annihilations of dark matter could raise the temperature of a planet 14 times more massive than Jupiter from 250 Kelvin to 500 K or more.

The authors consider that the highest concentration of dark matter is occurring on planets that are closest to the center of the Milky Way.

Consequently, they believe that astronomers could detect a temperature rise on these exoplanets and obtain what they consider “irrefutable proof” of the invisible dark matter.

It works for almost anything

It works for almost anythingBut it remains unclear that we can actually detect it by that system, or that it is causing the intriguing excess gamma radiation from the center of our galaxy.

What is crystal clear is that dark matter continues to represent the greatest evidence of our ignorance of the universe and that, at the same time, it is the best resource we have to explain some of the mysteries of the cosmos. While we clarify, it works almost for anything.

Top photo: Gamma ray radiation detected throughout the sky; brighter areas have more radiation. Credit: Fermi: 2009-2013.