The Dark series has stolen the hearts of the fans and caused strong Headaches but now you can see the behind the scenes of the Netflix series that surely you will understand first time.

June 27, 2020 is the date that the series marked the day of the apocalypse, so to cause more emotion was the premiere of the third and last season of dark.

The series has become an icon and one of the favorites of Internet users as many users of the platform finished the same day on the 27th of watching the complete series.

The surprise, emotion and mixed feelings were experienced in the third season, its protagonists Jonas and Martha lThey managed to leave fans shocked with each of the chapters, however it was a character who took the Claudia crown is what some users have most agreed with.

After finishing watching Dark Surely you investigated some extra details about the series, such as the locations and the effects that were used in it.

In the official account of Netflix Latin America They shared in a publication several photographs where some characters appeared behind the scenes.

« At least the behind the scenes of » Dark « 3 are easy to understand, » they shared in the description.

There are several photographs where some of the actors of the series appear, and the preparation of their characters as the old Jonas you surely remember you had his face a little disfigured by time travel.

« It is incredible many of my theories ended up being true, everything is definitely connected haha » shared an internet user in the comments.

Labyrinthine, complex, beautiful, captivating, tormenting, subjugating. DARK is outstanding in his film narration. Visual beauty that amazes. You will see it as the last time, but you will know that it is only the beginning of an infinite number of times that you will see it. Never with the same eyes. pic.twitter.com/fklK1gMoCV – Walter D.M. González (@ waldan1973)

June 29, 2020

Some videos have also been shared on Youtube where they show part of the recordings of the series surprising even more users, there is no doubt that it was a very well thought-out production.

