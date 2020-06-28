Dark, knows some of the locations where the Netflix series was recorded | Instagram

The original Netflix series has captivated millions of users, Dark did not capture the attention not only for the plot but for the place where it takes place, he knows some of the places where it was recorded.

The series that has captivated millions as it relates to the apocalypse Although it has concluded with only three seasons, Dark became one of the favorite series of this 2020.

For many Internet users they mentioned yesterday in their premiere of the last season that this had been the best thing that had happened in the year.

As you well know Dark is of German origin, so some shots are said to have been taken near Berlin However, some of these places were unstable or difficult to access because there were a lot of earthquakes.

Although Winden is a fictional town, it is known that the series was filmed a few kilometers from the german capitalIf you plan to take a trip to see all the locations, it is imperative that you know where the story took place.

Grünewald Forest, In the surroundings are Lake Teufelssee and the interactive natural center of Ökowerk, surely you locate some part of the forest quite well within the series, this is located in the municipality that bears the same name, although this is where we find the cave It was created in a digital way, the forest exists but the cave does not, impressive truth.

It should be clarified that thanks to technology, several locations in the series were created, however, natural places are the ones that most of them left their users shocked.

The Cementerio in Stahnsdorf being the second largest in Germany you will be able to recognize it by the enormous chapel that is inside it and you will immediately locate it in the series.

Maybe you never wanted to go to school as much as we found in Dark, it’s the Reinfelder-Schule Public SchoolWe find this place that bears the same name in the series in the fourth district of Berlin: Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf.

Traveling is difficult in times of pandemic so let’s see what can be visited near home. With the 3rd season of Dark starting this week, we take a look at Winden’s high school in 1986 and 2019, filmed at « Reinfelder Schule », an elementary school in Berlin’s Eichkamp district. pic.twitter.com/eZ6BXmfFPa – GoTlike Locations (@GoTlikeLocation)

June 23, 2020

Another one of the scenes that perhaps were for you, although not as shocking but very significant the abandoned tracks of Friedhofsbahn where Franceska kept the letters her father wrote to her lover.

Babelsberg Studios, To recreate a gloomy atmosphere, the film studio located in Potsdam-Babelsberg, on the outskirts of Berlin where Jonas young and old were sitting on a bench, was needed.

