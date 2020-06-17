Dark is chosen as the best Netflix original series | Instagram

The famous Dark series has managed to be chosen as the best series in the entire history of Netflix, because without a doubt it has hooked millions of people around the world and soon we will be able to know more about it.

One of the most famous pages on movie and series reviews is Rotten Tomatoes and that same has chosen the German series as the best of the streaming platform.

The next June 27th, Dark premieres his third and last season, which promises to completely close the story.

The end is the beginning. The Dark cycle is completed on June 27, « says the motto of the streaming platform on social networks.

This last season promises end the riddles that made their way as the story progressed and you will certainly have to watch it with full attention.

More of 70 characters They are part of the Dark world and the thread of the story is intertwined with different time lines that make it even more difficult to perceive the facts.

Now Dark has earned the title as the best series in Netflix history, something for which more than two million people voted on the website.

German original fiction tops the list of the best productions on the streaming platform, beating big opponents like « The Crown », « La casa de papel », « Stranger Things » or « Black Mirror ».

This series is directed by the Swiss filmmaker Baran bo Odar and written by screenwriter and actress Jantje Friese.

The production is in charge of Quirin Berg, Max Wiedermann and Justyna Müsch, who have already worked together with the creator on “No system is secure”, And the main characters Oliver Masucci, Karoline Eichhorn and Louis Hofmann.

Dark is a mysterious story of crimes and time travel, a mix between Stranger Things and Lost, but this one certainly has something that manages to catch subscribers from minute one the story began.