Dark is accused of plagiarizing Breaking Bad in one of her scenes | Instagram

Just a few days from the premiere of its third season, the Dark series is going through an incredible controversybecause the accuse of having plagiarized one of the scenes from the famous series Breaking Bad.

It was a lot of fans of the series who discovered that the main song is the same as that of a recognized scene in the Breaking Bad series.

The June 27th it is certainly one of the most anticipated days for fans of the series, because that day Netflix will finally premiere its third season.

It may interest you: Dark, they filter on the Internet the third season of the series

One of the reasons why it’s so highly anticipated this season is because of the incredible prediction that on that day, exactly on June 27, 2020, there will be a apocalypse.

There has been so much searching about tracks within the series, that fans discovered something that has caused a stir in social networks.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

According to several people, the main song of Dark is exactly the same that sounds in a famous scene in Breaking Bad.

It is worth mentioning that both series have been two of the best in history, the AMC series being a true success with five seasons.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The scene everyone is referring to is when Gus Fring is in a car before entering a hospital to visit Héctor Salamanca.

This scene won quite a bit popularity since that’s where it was produced his death in the series.

You can also read: Dark is chosen as the best original Netflix series

The song which they say appears in both is interpreted by the German composer Apparat, and it’s called « Goodbye«

On several occasions, debated what has been the best series ever, first they said that it was between Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, but in the last season of GoT the decision was reached that the best series of all was undoubtedly Breaking Bad, this until it reached the small Dark screen.