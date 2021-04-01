Dark energy would not exist

04/01/2021 at 10:00 CEST

Until now, scientists thought that 70% of the constantly expanding and accelerating Universe was made up of so-called dark energy. Now, a new study developed by researchers at the University of Copenhagen removes dark energy from the equation and argues that that percentage of the cosmos is actually made up of dark matter in the form of magnetic forces, which would have the same effect on expansion. of the Universe than dark energy.

Although it has never been proven, the existence of dark energy was justified on the basis of the so-called cosmological constant, developed by Albert Einstein in 1917. This mysterious substance is generally credited with the constant and accelerated expansion of the universe. However, there have always been doubts about its existence, even from Einstein himself.

In the new research, Danish scientists tested a model that suggests that the expansion of the universe is actually due to a form of dark matter dominated by a special type of magnetic force. If the model is maintained and verified, it would mean that dark energy simply does not exist. How, then, is the constant expansion of the Universe produced?

According to a statement, scientists have added some more properties to dark matter, which give it the same effect on the expansion of the cosmos that is currently attributed to dark energy. As the latter cannot be measured directly and even most of its conditions and characteristics are a great unknown, the new theory does not seem far-fetched and even presents fundamentals to take into account.

Matter for energy

For example, while the currently accepted distribution of energy in the Universe indicates that there is only 5% conventional matter, 25% dark matter and 70% dark energy, the new model provides exceptional qualities for 25 % that corresponds to dark matter: that quarter of the universal essence, under the new conditions, would make 70% of dark energy redundant.

For Steen Hansen, one of the authors of the study published in arXiv, “the reality is that we do not know too much about dark matter, only that it is composed of slow and heavy particles. Perhaps dark matter has some quality analogous to magnetism. In this way, something similar to what happens with normal particles could be happening in the Universe when they move and create magnetism, or when magnets attract or repel other magnets. This constant expansion of dark matter is likely to be produced by some kind of magnetic force, “he said.

The key is the magnetic force

From these questions, the researchers developed a computer simulation model that included variables such as gravity, the speed of expansion of the Universe and X, the unknown force that expands the cosmos and that is the foundation of dark energy.

Assuming that dark matter particles have a special type of magnetic force, the model developed by the scientists determined that this force would have exactly the same effect on the expansion rate of the Universe that dark energy currently has. If this model were accurate, dark energy would have no reason to exist.

Considering that the study would modify the current understanding of the Universe, the researchers were cautious in their conclusions and indicated that further evidence is required based on deeper investigations to finally confirm this explanation. Will dark energy soon be just a reminder of old disused theories?

Reference

Consistency analysis of a Dark Matter velocity dependent force as an alternative to the Cosmological Constant. Loeve, Karoline; Nielsen, Kristine Simone; Hansen, Steen H. arXiv (2021).

Photo:

Although dark matter is invisible, this illustration graphs its possible location or distribution in blue. Credit: NASA / ESA.