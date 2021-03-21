Dark clouds over Solaria after reaching record | Markets

From star to fade at high speed. Solaria was the best value in 2020 with a revaluation of almost 250% and has become the worst this year with a cumulative loss of more than 25%. Since the all-time high that it marked in the first week of 2021, it has dropped 43%.

What is the reason for this turn in trend? The reasons that have hit action have to do with the rise in the stock market of the sector and with the company’s business. The market has begun to weigh the possibility of a bubble in renewables; Goldman Sachs was the first to focus on finding top-quality companies in the sector, which decided a few weeks ago to cut Solaria’s recommendation from buy to hold. Solarpack falls this year more than 34% and Grenergy, 22%.

Meanwhile, Bank of America warned that there had been “a price dislocation” by ETFs, which had come to represent up to 60% of daily operations in some European securities in the last six months “. According to BofA, ETFs own 20% of Solaria’s free float.

After the rally, short positions have landed on the company. According to the National Securities Market Commission, hedge funds have taken 4.52% of the capital with bearish positions. They are Helikon Investments (1.57%); Odey Asset Management (1.17%); Marshall Wace (0.69%); Citadel Advisor (0.63%) –one of those affected by the GameStop phenomenon–, and Kuvari Partners (0.46%). At the same time, the CEO, Arturo Díaz-Tejeiro, raised his stake to 2% last February after buying a package of 82,827 shares, at a price of 18.81 euros.

Solaria obtained a net profit of 30.4 million last year, which was an improvement of 27%. The part that the analysts did not like was the balance of the fourth quarter, a period in which sales fell 31%, despite the fact that production increased 130%. “We have been disappointed; generation and sales are scarce. We believe that the connections of the new plants are achieved in the last quarter, and that means that the results are below expectations ”, detail from Bankinter.

Another point against Solaria’s listing is its new strategic plan. The most immediate objective is to increase the installed power in the first quarter of 2021 to 1,828 MW (3.3 times the current one), 3,500 MW in 2023 and 18,000 MW in 2030. “It is a toast to the sun”, they say in Bankinter. “It has little specificity, there are no licenses, sites, connection points or dates to add new capacity. It involves connecting approximately 2,000 new MW annually between 2024 and 2030, something never achieved by Solaria ”, explains Pedro Echeguren, an analyst at the entity. In his opinion, “the current debt capacity is almost non-existent” and foresees the need to carry out a capital increase of 2,500 million. At the end of 2020, Solaria had a net debt of 344 million euros, after a growth of 45%.

Last year, UBS highlighted the delays in some of the projects, for which it reiterated the advice to sell. The company installed 190 megawatts, up to 550 MW, when the goal was 1,375 MW. Regarding the new strategic plan, UBS describes it as “unrealistic.”

Intermoney considers that with the valuation achieved, the market is discounting an ideal execution of the installed capacity guide without taking into account the company’s historical delays, as well as possible regulatory or price risks, among others.

Luis Padrón, from Renta 4, believes that after the sector rally “not everything goes” and that “the bulging project portfolios will have to progressively crystallize in order to be able to fully incorporate them in the prices and valuations.” “You have to be cautious about the high prices at which certain assets are being paid. Financing will be key to developing the pipeline for these companies ”, he says.