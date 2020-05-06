May 6 (.) – The Spanish selective yielded a good part of what was earned the previous session on Wednesday before the dark horizon that it plans over a European Union shaken to its foundations by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its first economic projections after the outbreak of the current health crisis, the European Commission put numbers to the evolution of the economies of the euro block, with an expected contraction in the eurozone of 7.7%.

Especially gloomy are the forecasts for Italy, the member most affected by the coronavirus, whose debt in 2020 could be according to Brussels at around 160% of its economic production, which would sink by 9.5%.

The Spanish economy will plummet around 9.4% this year, according to the Commission, with notable increases in public debt and deficits, as well as a meteoric rise in unemployment.

On the other hand, the March data for the IHS Markit composite PMI showed that business activity in the euro zone was practically paralyzed last month, registering its lowest reading since the measurement began in 1998. Likewise, retail sales in the region they suffered a historical decrease in March.

Faced with this discouraging scenario, the Ibex-35 closed with a decrease of 1.13%, to 6,671.7 points.

The banking sector generated the highest losses of the selective: Santander lost 2.7323%, BBVA left 2.8929%, Caixabank lost 1.1278%, Bankia lost 1.9322%, and Sabadell fell 1.0405 %.

Among the large industrial stocks, Telefónica fell 2.2603% on the eve of publishing results, Inditex gained 1.4612%, Iberdrola left 0.7809%, and the oil company Repsol left 1.982%.

At the top of the table, Naturgy stood out with a rise of 2,026%, while the last position was occupied by the flight reservation group Amadeus, which left 3.6098%.

(Information from Darío Fernández; edited by Jose Elías Rodríguez)