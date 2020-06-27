Dark, Charlotte and Elizabeth the complex relationship within the series | .

Surely you know Dark and especially the complicated relationships that have been seen throughout the three seasons of Netflix, one of them is that of Charlotte and Elizabeth.

The series that has become a whole phenomenon on the Internet Dark has left more than one with a severe headache when trying to put together the puzzle that forms after each of the episodes.

Who was going to regret that two characters that at first went unnoticed would become important part of the series.

If you have not seen the series we recommend you not read the note because you can find a spoiler, or if you like adventure ahead.

Charlotte is Winden’s chief of police and works with Ulrich and is the mother of Franceska and Elizabeth, she is married to Peter who in turn is the son of Helge, each of the characters is an important part of each cycle which according to the series is repeated every 33 years.

Time travel is not easy at all, so if watching the seasons of Dark caused you a headache it’s normal so don’t push yourself it’s really a mess.

Everything is explained in the second season, after the first ended with the apocalypse and Elizabeth was in the bunker accompanied by her dad and other people as she goes through the entire process of destruction she and her dad survive just like other people.

It will be Elizabeth who represents hope and love will end up being a couple of Noah who was sent to protect her and end up at her side so that they both have a baby that they will baptize as Charlotte, perhaps you are already understanding.

Elizabeth’s baby will be carried back into the past by Tannhaus the scientist who created the « Portable » time machine as her granddaughter, Charlotte He will grow up and in 1986 when his grandfather tells him the truth and wants to leave he will meet Peter, however in a few years Peter will become the father of his two daughters, Franceska and Elizabeth, that’s right will be mother to her own mother, and Elizabeth will be her own grandmother.

