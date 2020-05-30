Image from the series “The 100” courtesy of Syfy.

Madrid, May 30 . .- The international phenomena “13 Reason Why”, “Dark” and “The 100” arrive this June to their longed-for last seasons, and “The Great” is released, with Elle Fanning turned Catalina la Great, “Why women kill” and a Disney documentary in six episodes that reveals how “Frozen 2” was made.

1.- “THE GREAT”: ELLE FANNING IS “LA ZARINA”.

Written by one of the writers of “The Favorite”, Tony McNamara, satirical period comedy, “The Great” follows in the footsteps of a funny and hooligan Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning), who tries to get rid of her husband Pedro III (Nicholas Hoult) clumsy ruler of a state full of traitors.

Determined to take power, Catherine the Great passed, at the death of the tsar, from being an outsider to the longest-serving empress on the throne of Russia, 34 years old, and one of the most powerful figures in history.

2.- “WHY WOMEN KILL”: BLACK COMEDY WITH LUCY LIU.

The director of “Desperate Housewives”, Marc Cherry is responsible for this black comedy that follows three women from different times who have lived in the same house and in whose marriages there have been different infidelities.

HBO will release the entire first full season (which they don’t usually do) which will star Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste who will play a housewife from the sixties, a high society woman from the eighties and a lawyer of the present.

3.- “INTO THE UNKNOWN: FROZEN 2”: A TRIAL TIME.

This six-episode documentary series from Disney + will take the viewer into the shoes of actors Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lt. Mattias ) and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), as well as the head of the director, screenwriter and creative director Jennifer Lee to see first-hand how the kingdom of Arendelle was made, in a race against the clock to deliver the film on time.

4.- “THE HEAD”: ÁLVARO MORTE “EL PROFESOR”, UNDER ZERO.

After the international jump with “La casa de papel”, Álvaro Morte shares a cast with an international cast in this series directed and produced by Spaniards, which places the characters at the Polaris VI international station, in Antarctica, where they will have to keep the base operating during the long polar night.

One day, in the middle of winter, the station stops communicating with the outside and the rest of the characters in this thriller directed by Jorge Dorado will have to find out what has happened to his companions throughout six episodes.

5.- “I MAY DESTROY YOU”: “NO ES NO” ALSO IN UK.

Three years after the “#MeToo” movement in the UK, Michaela Coel creates this fiction that directly and provocatively addresses the issue of sexual consent today.

Coel, icon of this movement, is drugged one night in London during a date. The fact leads her to rethink the issue of sexual consent and new ways of relating through dating through mobile applications. Rearming the pieces to find out what happened that night and how to report something that is naturalized will be the plot of this fiction.

6.- “13 REASON WHY”: HARASSMENT AND SECRETS

The apparently adolescent Netflix series that became a success due to the harshness of the topics it covered, such as bullying and all the problems it brings, or the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) in the first season, comes to an end.

After the murder of Bryce Walker (Justine Prentice), a rapist for Hannah and Jessica (Alisha Boe), the seniors at Liberty High prepare for their graduation. However, before they part, they must keep a dangerous secret hidden and make decisions that could change their lives forever.

7.- “THE 100”: WILL THEY BE ABLE TO LIVE IN PEACE?

Over the course of six seasons, the 100 have done their best to survive on Earth, but nothing has worked.

Now, after 125 years traveling through space, Bellamy (Bob Morley), Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and the other protagonists will have to fight for their lives and the future of humanity on a new planet, where they have hope to start again and finally live in peace.

8.- “DARK”: FINALLY YOU WILL KNOW WHO MARTHA IS

Coinciding with the date of the series’ final apocalypse, “Dark” comes to an end. The German fiction created by Baran bo Odar and Jantse Friese that tells the story of four families in the small town of Winden, in which children disappear in strange circumstances.

Time travel and parallel worlds support the plot of this series that left its followers with the question of who is that identical girl to Martha (Lisa Vicari) after seeing her die in previous episodes.

9 .- “GENIUS BY STEPHEN HAWKING”: SCIENCE AND PAST.

A six-episode documentary series on science from National Geographic in which Professor Stephen Hawking challenges volunteers and the viewer to think like the geniuses of the past to solve difficult and constant questions of humanity.

The documentary is about molecular biology, astrophysics, and quantum mechanics where large-scale experiments and various tricks will be used to answer all of those questions.

10. “DEAR …”: FAMOUS LIVES PER LETTER.

Docuserie that takes an original and cinematic approach to the biographies of some of today’s most iconic figures in society through the use of letters written by those whose lives have changed through their work.

Each episode of this series, which can be seen on Apple TV, features internationally recognized leaders such as Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem or Spike Lee, among others.

Silvia García Herráez