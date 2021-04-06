Darius Garland has the best score of his career and joins a select club with Lebron and Irving

NBA

Darius garland It is being one of the great revolutions of the NBA 2021 season, forming a very interesting future duo with Sexton. The talented guard had an impeccable game against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring the best score of his professional career: 37 points, completed with 5 3-pointers from 10 attempts and 7 assists. Only two men in the history of Cleveland Cavaliers they had scored 35 points in a game before their 22nd birthday: Lebron James and Kyrie Irving. Big words.