Darius Garland has the best score of his career and joins a select club with Lebron and Irving

Darius garland It is being one of the great revolutions of the NBA 2021 season, forming a very interesting future duo with Sexton. The talented guard had an impeccable game against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring the best score of his professional career: 37 points, completed with 5 3-pointers from 10 attempts and 7 assists. Only two men in the history of Cleveland Cavaliers they had scored 35 points in a game before their 22nd birthday: Lebron James and Kyrie Irving. Big words.

Darius Garland tonight: 37 PTS (career high)

7 AST

14-22 FG

5-10 3P He joins LeBron James (6x) and Kyrie Irving (2x) as the only Cavs players with 35+ points and 5+ threes in a game before turning 22. pic.twitter.com/SRTy4K9vOf – StatMuse (@statmuse) April 6, 2021