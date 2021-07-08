Dario Saric injures his knee and leaves the Suns rotation touched

07/08/2021 at 05:23 CEST

Dario Saric will miss the rest of the Finals of the NBA after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, an important loss that leaves the inside rotation of the Phoenix Suns touched. “It’s one of those situations that literally breaks your heart,” Suns coach Monty Williams told the media on Wednesday after training his team.

The Suns took advantage in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) after winning the first game (118-105) on Tuesday, which was played in Phoenix (USA). Saric came out on the court in the last stretch of the first quarter but had to retire due to physical problems after playing only two minutes. The Suns confirmed on Wednesday the severity of the Croatian’s injury, who was the natural replacement for starting center Deandre Ayton as part of the Phoenix team’s rotation.

“I really wanted to play these finals,” Williams said of a Saric whom he called a “hard worker” and “an incredible guy.” The coach admitted that Saric has a long way to go to recover, but was confident in his player’s ability to work. “We know that he will be back and that he will come back even better,” he said.

Chris Paul also reflected his sadness at the loss of his partner. “I spoke with Dario this morning when I arrived and heard this from his voice … He is a guy who only cares about the team,” said the point guard. “He’s one of us, he’s our brother. This is tough, it’s tough,” he added. In addition, guard Devin Booker said the Suns are going to miss Saric’s “energy” and “his presence” on and off the court.

Saric averaged 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the regular season in 17.4 minutes per game. His contribution decreased in the playoffs, where so far he had averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and an assist in 10.5 minutes per game.

The Suns have two scenarios ahead to replace Saric: rely on center Frank Kaminsky as a replacement from the bench or go for a lower five during Ayton’s timeout.

The second game of the Finals between the Suns and Bucks will also be played Thursday in Phoenix.