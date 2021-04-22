Darío Martínez, the 15-year-old Valencian winner of the Computer Olympiad

It has been the first classified in the algorithmic programming contest for secondary education students

The top four finishers will represent Spain in June at the International Olympiad

Darío Martínez Ramírez learned to code last summer, after confinement. He did it alone, following online courses and almost a year later he was the first classified in the Spanish Computer Olympiad (OIE). He tells it like nothing. Happy, but without giving himself too much creditHe hasn’t even told about it in high school, he confesses.

At 15 years old, he what he likes is mathematics. And video games. “The normal thing,” he tells NIUS by phone. This Valencian, 4th ESO student, will represent Spain in June at the International Olympics And perhaps what makes him most excited is that for that he will have to go to Barcelona with the rest of the classified team (the other three gold medals) to compete from there. In addition, as a reward they will send him a computer: “I don’t know very well which one, they haven’t told me,” he explains calmly.

The Computer Olympics they are an algorithmic programming contest for secondary school students that has been held annually since 1997. It is organized 100% by volunteers. The costs of the final phase and the international phase (contestants’ travel, insurance, accommodation and subsistence) are borne by the sponsors.

The OIE of 2021

The XXV edition that Darío has won It has been a bit unusual, for this reason of the coronavirus, the contestants have had to compete from home, with their own computers.

They were summoned one Friday afternoon after class, they had three and a half hours to solve five problems. The next day was the second part of the competition (another five problems and another three and a half hours). Before finishing, Darío already knew that he was the first: “You could see the classification and I knew I was winning, although half an hour before finishing they removed it “, he explains. And he was lucky, in those 30 minutes that were left until the end of the test there were no more changes and he was the winner. “I told my parents and my brother,” he says shyly after explaining that throughout the test he was locked in his room, competing to program better than the rest, as if it were a game.

The Olympics, in Singapore

The international edition will be held from June 19-25 in Singapore And this time the covid has marked that they are online, so Darío and the rest of the Spanish participants will not be able to travel there as they have done in other years. “It doesn’t matter, maybe I can travel next year,” he says without concern. Because next year they plan to present again, whatever happens in the international edition, the winner of the Spanish edition wants to continue participating.

While you have already begun to prepare, studying the manuals recommended by the OIE and those you find on the Internet. He comments it without vanity, as something natural. He still “has a lot to learn,” he confesses, but he is already clear that when he has to earn a living, his it will be something related to mathematics. And that he is not clear about why he likes them, they just go for him. Although now he is rethinking doing a double degree that includes some programming.

